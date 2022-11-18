Namor’s crotch originally had a much bigger part to play in ‘Wakanda Forever’

If something about the recent MCU blockbuster Black Panther: Wakanda Forever left you feeling thirsty, you’re not alone. As many viewers can attest, it wasn’t the underwater paradise that left fans dreaming of cooling down with a lovely refreshment ⏤ it was the leader of Talokan’s people, Tenoch Huerta’s Namor.

Yes, we know he was the villain of the story, but that didn’t stop fans from being wildly attracted to him. Maybe it was the washboard abs or the striking jawline. It could have been his beautiful eyes or those muscular shoulders. More than likely, it was the entire package.

Recently, some particularly thirsty Marvel fans happened upon new information that made them feel cheated out of another enthralling aspect of the character. A side-by-side comparison of Namor in action shows that a specific part of his body was edited before the film made its big-screen debut.

GIVE NAMOR HIS PENIS BACK pic.twitter.com/t5cdrtf0HC — soup ☆ ☻ !! loves libras (real) (@belovasoup) November 15, 2022

The before and after shots have made some fans feel utterly disappointed that Namor’s physique was changed. One even used a film quote to express their heartache.

THEY TOOK EVERYTHING FROM ME 💔💔 — liz !! (@thechaoshex) November 16, 2022

Of course, others started asking the important questions, like where did it go, and how do we get it back?

Some fans knew something was amiss throughout the entire movie.

During the movie I kept thinking WHERE IS HIS PACKAGE, cause I knew a man who looks like that had to have a decent one. I wanted that distraction bad — Ry (@freerangetiddys) November 16, 2022

We’re going to let this video speak for itself, but just know ⏤ they’re on to something here.

Need him pic.twitter.com/PQyduIMaVB — Buffalo Appa Bites 🍗 (@woahismetoo) November 16, 2022

If you saw someone walking down the street licking their phone today, you now know why.

pic.twitter.com/wZsOqmhAFQ — Jota in the Universe of Madness (@frikijota) November 16, 2022

Other Marvel fans pointed out that this instance of appendage erasure isn’t the first time Marvel has robbed fans of a visual feast.

Tom Hiddleston got the same thing happen to him in the first Thor, which is why in the other movies with him, he has that flap on his outfits…😳 — Syd (@TheSydney) November 16, 2022

All in all, Marvel fans certainly are eagle-eyed, and we’re grateful for it. With a film as emotional as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, it sure would have been nice to have a bit of a distraction in the form of, well, Namor looking like a whole meal. At least we’ll always have the “before” pics.

You can catch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in theaters now.