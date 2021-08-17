This Live-Action Anime Film Is Filling Theaters In Japan

A little over a month from its theatrical release, the live-action adaption movie of Ken Wakui’s manga series Tokyo Revengers has made a cumulative total of more than 3.5 billion yen, or around $33 million USD.

These numbers come as part of a report by Anime News Network which states that the film has sold more than 2.7 million tickets so far since its release. The impressive numbers have surpassed box office revenue for lead actor Takumi Kitamura’s previous venture into live-action adaptions of anime. This came in 2017 when Let Me Eat Your Pancreas, the live-action adaption of Yoru Sumin’s I Want To Eat Your Pancreas novel which made 3.52 billion yen in its complete theatrical run.

Tokyo Revengers was initially planned to launch in Japanese theatres last October, however, as with many films, COVID pushed back its launch until 2021. This wasn’t the only delay that COVID caused for the film, production came to a halt in April of 2020 due to the pandemic, but ultimately the film was still able to launch on July 9.

The film is based on Ken Wakui’s manga series of the same name which launched as part of Weekly Shonen Magazine back in March of 2017. Not only did it inspire this live-action film, but also an anime series that first premiered on April 10.

Sadly for international fans of the anime, there has been no release date outside of Japan, however, with the film’s success, a limited run could come in the future.