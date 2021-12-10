This Studio Ghibli film has a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes

Studio Ghibli has become renowned as one of the best animation studios in the world. Based in Japan, the studio has consistently pumped out critically acclaimed anime that have attracted a cult following.

One film that has all the critics on its side is the 1988 war film Grave of the Fireflies, which boasts a 100% Tomatometer rating and a 95% audience rating. The film is set in WW2 and follows the lives of two siblings who struggle to survive when an American firebombing separates them from their parents. Along their journey, the pair faces enormous odds to stay alive, and their experiences are sure to leave you sobbing.

Considering the film was so well-received by viewers, it’s quite a surprise to find that it bombed at the box office, only pulling in a measly $500,000 worldwide. That’s especially grim considering its estimated $3.7 million budget. Maybe it was just ahead of its time, or maybe viewers are wary of the film, which has become notorious for leaving its viewers heartbroken as proven by these reactions on Twitter.

I only watched one Studio Ghibli movie and that was Grave of the Fireflies. Too scared to watch the others. That movie was sooo sad. I really do want to watch Spirited Away — Candycanes84 (@Lisacandycanes) December 5, 2021

Studio Ghibli has released a slew of critically acclaimed anime over the years including My Neighbor Totoro, Ponyo, and Princess Mononoke. The studio has been recognized for its incredible efforts and has been nominated for an Oscar for Best Animated Feature for the films Howl’s Moving Castle and The Wind Rises and was even able to win one Spirited Away, which is arguably their most popular movie.

If you’re new to Studio Ghibli or an avid fan, we recommend you do yourself a favor and experience the highs and lows of Grave of the Fireflies, as it’s sure to change your life.