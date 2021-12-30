This terrifying horror classic is coming to Netflix

While the rest of the world celebrates with fireworks and fitness goals, horror fans will be welcoming in the New Year with creaky doors and screaming ghouls. One title they can look forward to watching is Paranormal Activity which will hit streaming giant Netflix on January 1st.

The horror follows Katie and Micah, a young couple who move into a suburban residence and feel the presence of evil forces. They install cameras that capture all the incidents, noises, and evil occurrences in the house. What made the film so iconic was its home video hand-held filming style which made the supernatural events of the film feel just that little bit more intimate and real.

The film was originally released in 2007 but didn’t make waves until its worldwide theatrical release in 2009 which brought in a staggering $193 million.

This might not seem like much when compared to a blockbuster like Spider-Man: No Way Home which has brought in $1.16 billion so far, but when you consider the budget of each film you realize how well it performed. Spider-Man: No Way Home had a budget of $200 million compared to Paranormal Activity which had an estimated budget of just $15,000.

The success of the film led to multiple sequels and spin-offs being approved with eight films now released for the franchise and a ninth on the way. The most recent release, Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin, was released in October of this year and can be found on streaming service Paramount Plus.

Fans of horror can look forward to many more screams next year. Besides Paranormal Activity, other horrors set to hit Netflix in the new year include I Know What You Did Last Summer and Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark.