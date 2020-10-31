Thor: Love And Thunder Theory Explains Why Jane Foster Gets Cancer

Natalie Portman recently let slip that her character will be battling cancer in the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder just like her comic counterpart. But according to a new theory, Taika Waititi could explore this aspect of Jane Foster’s Goddess of Thunder in a different manner.

The next chapter in the story of Thor will have him face his ultimate challenge as Odinson. In the Marvel comics, the God of Thunder becomes unworthy of Mjolnir, and so loses his powers. The hammer finds a new owner in Jane Foster, who takes up the mantle of Thor. As it’s been proven, though, Waititi always takes the unexpected road with his creative decisions. So, it’s still early days to speculate how the plot will adapt the story for the big screens.

Now, as Portman herself recently revealed, her Mighty Thor will also be dealing with cancer. In the comic books, the character is already battling the disease as a hereditary condition. But in this upcoming flick, the writers may reverse the cause and effect. After all, Chris Hemsworth’s Thor has said on more than one occasion that mortals cannot wield Asgardian weapons.

The new MCU tie-in book, The Wakanda Files, makes this even more viable. As Shuri explains in one of her logs about Odinson, “The psychical effects of the weapon on a mere mortal could be catastrophic.”

I know what you’re thinking. though. If that’s the case, how did Captain America came out of the final battle in Endgame unscathed? Well, you should consider that Steve Rogers overwent a complete physical transformation thanks to the super-soldier serum, whereas Jane is a normal human being.

At any rate, Thor: Love and Thunder‘s director may decide to take the story down a different direction altogether. As such, it’s a long wait ahead until February 11th, 2022 when we’ll be able to see for ourselves as the film hits theaters all around the world.