Thor Rumored To Fight [SPOILERS] In Love And Thunder

Many of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s intergalactic and cosmic deities will be fearing for their lives when Thor: Love and Thunder hits the big screen next may, because you’d imagine that Christian Bale’s villainous Gorr the God Butcher is set to live up to his moniker and take down more than a few all-powerful beings, with Russell Crowe’s Zeus and Jeff Goldblum’s Grandmaster already shaping up to be heading towards the chopping block.

However, a new rumor claims that Chris Hemsworth’s Odinson will do battle against Zeus’ son in his fourth solo outing, although it originated on 4Chan before making its way over to Reddit, so it’s probably best to take this one with a grain of salt for now. As per the purported leak, Thor will face off against Hercules in a comedic scrap that sees Rocket and Groot placing bets over who comes out on top.

It sounds like the sort of thing you’d expect from a Taika Waititi MCU blockbuster, especially after he promised that Love and Thunder would be twice as crazy as predecessor Ragnarok, but it’s still far from a guarantee even if Crowe is definitely on board as the ruler of Mount Olympus, and that’s without mentioning the sheer volume of leaks regarding the franchise that have been emanating from the same platforms over the last month or so, and by the law of averages a couple will end up being right on the money.

Hercules has been heavily linked with an appearance in Love and Thunder dating back well over two years, though, so it can’t be completely discounted given that several narrative pieces are already in place, but it’s far from being a guarantee. Either way, it’s shaping up to be one of the biggest, boldest and wildest installments in the MCU yet.