Thora Birch Teases A Possible Return In Hocus Pocus 2

Yesterday saw Disney announce that the sequel fans have been waiting nearly three decades for is finally on its way. Yes, Hocus Pocus 2 has been confirmed to arrive on Disney Plus in time for Halloween 2022. What’s more, the news came with the promise that Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy will all be reprising their roles as the wicked Sanderson sisters.

In light of this announcement, though, it seems that another cast member from the original 1993 film previously teased their involvement in the sequel and fans missed it. Thora Birch played Dani Denison, one of the three kids who accidentally resurrect the evil trio 300 years after their demise during the Salem witch trials. And while Disney has yet to confirm if she’ll be in the follow-up or not, the actress may have revealed just that in a recent tweet.

Days before this Thursday’s Hocus Pocus 2 news, Birch took to Twitter to share a curious message. “2022 will be “Mah-velous!” she wrote, along with a GIF of Midler’s Winifred Sanderson. As you can see below, it appears that she may have jumped the gun here and told us that the sequel was coming next year before the Mouse House made it official.

2022 will be “Mah-velous! “. pic.twitter.com/OpOFXaGUbK — Thora Birch (@1107miss) May 14, 2021

Birch has previously discussed the possibility of reprising her role, revealing that she would be open to the idea, so it seems that she may have secretly signed on to do just that. After the heights of her career in the 1990s, she’s recently made a bit of a comeback – the actress played Gamma on The Walking Dead season 9, for instance – and fans would no doubt love to see the American Beauty star return as Dani in HP2.

Plot details have yet to be revealed, but clearly the Sandersons will somehow be back again to get up to more mischief on All Hallow’s Eve. And following the recent announcement, you can expect additional Hocus Pocus 2 news to follow soon.