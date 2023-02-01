‘Titans’ writer voices their support for James Gunn and his vision for the DCU

James Gunn has finally laid out his plans for the DCU, along with Peter Safran, who everyone seems to forget is also in charge here. With the first phase of their plans laid out and titles of films they are planning to work on now made public, people can finally see what is in store for the giant franchise. Gunn has received praise from many, and of course, there are always some naysayers, but one person who is totally on board with the new co-CEO is Titans writer and co-producer, Bryan Hill.

Gunn recently announced his plans on social media, telling fans that his and Peter’s job is to “come in and make sure the DCU is connected, in film, television, gaming, and animation.” With that in mind, there will be somewhat of a reboot of the franchise, though they still have projects left that have yet to be released such as Shazam! Fury of the Gods, The Flash, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Once these are done with, Gunn and Safran will move into the first stage of their vision, which is “Chapter One” titled “Gods and Monsters.”

One person who is fully in support of this vision is Hill, who has worked on the television series Titans which will be ending on its fourth season after it was canceled by HBO Max. Hill took to Twitter to say that he trusts the director, now CEO’s vision.

Folks have DM'd me about @JamesGunn 's vision since I was a producer of TITANS (ending with this season).



In short? I trust it. Never met James, but I know he's got TRUE LOVE for this universe. You can see it in him when he talks about it.



Let's support him. He's a real one. — Hilluminati (@bryanedwardhill) January 31, 2023

Hill mentions that Gunn has “true love for this universe” and that is enough to support what he has planned. It is definitely a good thing to love the franchises that you are working for, we have all seen what happens when you don’t (yes, we are looking at you, The Witcher adaptation). Hill also encourages people to support the direction that the DCU will be moving in, saying that Gunn is “a real one.”

James Gunn responded to the show of support, with the prayer hands emoji.

🙏 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 31, 2023

It is always nerve-wracking to have a franchise that you love so much change so suddenly, but if we stick with him, perhaps he will take us to a place where the grass is a little bit greener. We know the director can pull off wonders as he did for Guardians of the Galaxy and the character of Peacemaker, so maybe we should just trust the process and see how this all works out.