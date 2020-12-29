Tom Cruise Set For Imminent Return To Mission: Impossible 7 Set

In terms of consistent quality over the last three installments, Mission: Impossible now has a genuine claim at being named the best active franchise in Hollywood. Ghost Protocol, Rogue Nation and Fallout comfortably rank among the finest action blockbusters of the last decade, and the expectations for Christopher McQuarrie and Tom Cruise to continue raising the stakes are arguably higher than ever before, especially with the seventh and eighth installments shooting back to back in the middle of a pandemic.

We’ve already seen grainy set videos of the leading man driving a motorcycle off a cliff before parachuting to safety, which is exactly the sort of thing you’d expect from an adrenaline junkie like Cruise, but over the last couple of weeks, Mission: Impossible 7 has been generating headlines for the star’s explosive rant, which marks his biggest viral sensation since he jumped up and down on Oprah Winfrey’s couch.

The 58 year-old absolutely laid into two crew members who were failing to adhere to COVID-19 health and safety guidelines, and while some people found his outburst to be a little excessive, others are praising him for taking the rule-breakers to task. After all, Cruise is the driving force behind these movies, and there are a lot of jobs hanging in the balance if things get shut down once more.

After taking a vacation over the holiday season, not without showering the crew with gifts before he left, the A-list star is expected back on the Mission: Impossible 7 set this week. The shoot is now housed in a part of England where the highest possible tier of Coronavirus restrictions are in effect, and when you combine that with his already infamous tirade, you’d imagine that nobody involved in the production will dare put a foot out of line.