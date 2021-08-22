At this stage, nobody’s going to be surprised if Venom: Let There Be Carnage ends up joining Morbius in being pushed to 2022, with the pandemic wreaking havoc on the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters’ expansion plans.

It was shortly after the symbiotic sequel was delayed yet again that rumors began swirling that it could end up being pushed even further back, and we’ve now reached a point where fans won’t believe the movie is coming to theaters until they’re sitting down watching it for themselves.

It’s been an arduous road back to the big screen for Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock, which has to be even more frustrating when the leading man has taken on even more duties the second time around after ascending to producorial status and cracking the story with screenwriter Kelly Marcel. The actor clearly loves the character, and to tide people over until Let There Be Carnage actually arrives he’s shared a new teaser image on social media, which you can check out below.

Tom Hardy Shares New Venom: Let There Be Carnage Teaser Image 1 of 2

If Let There Be Carnage can even come close to reaching even half of its predecessor’s $850 million box office haul then it has to be considered as nothing other than an absolute win by the standards of the pandemic era. The most recent trailer promised a serious upgrade on a so-so original, and Woody Harrelson looks to be bringing the unhinged charisma to the latest chapter that nobody else except Hardy delivered in Ruben Fleischer’s Venom.

Of course, the cinematic landscape could be looking much different two months from now whether that means for better or worse, but it’s been so long coming that hype for Venom: Let There Be Carnage will be at an all-time high whenever it finally sees the light of day.