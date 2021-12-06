Tom Holland might have just revealed who owns the Avengers Tower

Avengers Tower, formerly Stark Tower, was bought by an unknown character at the end of Spider-Man: Homecoming. For four years fans have speculated on who it could be who owns it, and maybe we’ve just received a big hint from Spider-Man himself – Tom Holland.

During a press interview for the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home, Holland was asked about the Avengers Tower… and revealed he knows who owns the Avengers Tower. Zendaya goes to quickly cover his mouth, and Jacob Batalon looks in shock.

Tom Holland says he knows who bought Avengers Tower in new #SpiderManNoWayHome interview! pic.twitter.com/DWhRPEODYd — Spider-Man: No Way Home News (@spideysnews) December 5, 2021

The three major guesses from fans over the ownership of the iconic Marvel Cinematic Universe building are generally Norman Osborn, Wilson Fisk / Kingpin, or one of the many variants of Kang the Conqueror. Wilson Fisk has been greatly hinted in the first three episodes of Hawkeye so it’s fair to assume that Vincent D’Onofrio will return in some capacity in the universe soon.

Whether or not this is just a tease by the notoriously loose-lipped Tom Holland to bait fans, or genuine knowledge is yet to be seen. With Holland’s track record however, it does feel like this could be part of Sony’s strategy for the marketing. The speculation machine has gone into overtime with No Way Home and that’s exactly what Sony would be after.

Avengers Tower, as seen in Avengers: Age of Ultron

Without being too cynical, you have to wonder how much all the “rumours” and “leaks” are part of the official marketing strategy. If so, it’s paid off for Sony and Marvel: the teaser trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home was viewed 355 million times in its first 24 hours. That’s an extraordinary 66 million more than Avengers: Endgame — the second highest grossing movie of all time.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set for release December 16, and you’d imagine will be the first movie to crack the 1 billion mark at the box office since the COVID-19 pandemic.

What do you think? Is Tom Holland telling the truth? Is this just part of a marketing ploy by Sony? And who really owns the Avengers Tower?