Tom Holland Shares Health Update After Feeling Sick Amid Coronavirus

Fans were concerned about Marvel star Tom Holland after the actor admitted to feeling a bit sick amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but it seems that all is well.

While officials generally advise people to not panic in the current outbreak of the deadly novel coronavirus, the fact that the infectious disease has found its way to every single country on Earth and is rapidly winding through all 50 states in the US doesn’t do much to alleviate our anxiety. As of now, health organizations around the world have identified more than 737,000 patients, of which more than 240,000 belong to the United States and Italy alone. Additionally, seeing as how even high-profile Hollywood celebrities like Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson and Idris Elba have tested positive, odds are, everyone is prone to contracting the COVID-19 if they don’t follow the distinguished guidelines such as self-isolation at home.

If you’ve been keeping up with the news, you’ll know that Spider-Man star Tom Holland recently felt a little ill and deemed it wise to quarantine himself, leading many people, especially MCU fans, to collectively freak out. Now, after the actor hilariously announced that he decided to adopt three chickens to counter the problem of egg shortage in the UK, Holland has shared a photo on his Instagram page to let his fans know that he’s alright.

So, apparently, the actor is well enough to take on the Marvel Impossible Puzzle (1,000 pieces), which actually gives us a brilliant idea on how to keep ourselves busy now that we’re spending more time at home with little to do. That Lego set that’s been sitting around in the corner of your house for so long? Now might be the perfect time to assemble it.

At any rate, Tom Holland had us worried for a little while there, so we’re glad to hear that he’s doing well beside his family.