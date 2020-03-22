Tom Holland Says He Feels Really Ill And Is Now Self-Isolating

The Coronavirus pandemic continues to sweep through the world, with more than 300,000 people having tested positive and the number of deaths around the globe now at a massive 13,000. Governments are urging everyone to stay at home and not to take any unnecessary trips outside, and with each day that passes, it seems that more and more celebrities are revealing that they’ve been infected by it.

Notable names include Tom Hanks, Idris Elba, Rachel Matthews, Kristopher Hivju and Indira Varma, who’ve all taken to social media to tell their fans that they’ve contracted the virus and are currently fighting it. And now it seems we might be able to add one more to the list in the form of Spider-Man star Tom Holland.

The MCU actor took to Instagram this week to reveal that he’s been feeling really ill and coughing and while he doesn’t think he has Coronavirus, he’s still self-isolating.

“I’m feeling really ill today,” Holland says in the video. “I don’t think I have the coronavirus, but I’m taking extra precautions. I’m self-isolating inside. This is the first day I’ve felt really ill,” he explained. “I felt fine yesterday and then this morning I woke up and I just was awful, coughing…”

Again, Holland doesn’t think he has COVID-19, but given that he’s feeling “really ill” and is “coughing,” we wouldn’t be surprised if he ends up testing positive for it. We certainly hope that’s not the case, but the signs aren’t looking too good right now. With any luck though, the actor will have another update for us in the coming days and until then, we wish him all the best and a speedy recovery with whatever he has, be it Coronavirus or something else.

Remember, folks, if you’re showing any symptoms or feeling at all unwell, be sure to take the proper precautions to help stop the spread of the virus and follow in Tom Holland‘s footsteps and self-isolate until you’re back to your normal self. The only way we’re going to fight this thing is if everyone does their part to keep themselves and others safe.