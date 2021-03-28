Tom Holland Reportedly Wants Deadpool And Spider-Man To Share Lots Of Screen Time

The dynamic between Spider-Man and Deadpool has been a firm favorite among comic book readers for a long time, but it was one that we never thought we’d see happen on the big screen, given that the Merc with a Mouth was the property of Fox and the web-slinger split his time between Sony and Marvel Studios.

Now that the Mouse House has acquired the rights to the foul-mouthed assassin, though, it feels like a foregone conclusion that we’re going to get to watch them interact sooner rather than later. After all, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has always been more than happy to give the fans exactly what they want, and there’s far too much potential in seeing the youthful exuberance of Tom Holland play off Ryan Reynolds’ sardonic wit not to make it a reality.

Ryan Reynolds Approves Of Awesome Deadpool/Spider-Man Fan Art 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

To that end, insider Daniel Richtman claims that the MCU’s Peter Parker wants to share a lot of screen time with Deadpool once Wade Wilson has been integrated into the franchise whenever his third solo movie eventually comes together. Of course, time is running out on Holland’s contract that expires after the release of No Way Home this December, but it’s not as if he’s got any intention of hanging up the spandex in the near future.

Reynolds already sent the actor a case of his Aviation gin just when he was planning to stop drinking, too, so there’s definitely a burgeoning friendship behind the scenes. Unfortunately, the tipster offers no details as to how soon we can expect to see it or where it’s going to take place, but it still feels like an inevitability nonetheless, despite how long it’s taking Deadpool 3 to move forward through development.