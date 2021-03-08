Tom Holland Reportedly Hoping To Play Spider-Man Well Into His Adult Years

It’s little wonder that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is in the process of cycling out some of the franchise’s stalwarts throughout Phase Four and bringing in plenty of new blood, as much of Avengers: Endgame‘s ensemble had been hanging around the shared universe for years and it’s not like the original crop of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes are going to be headlining action-packed blockbusters forever.

Looking at Endgame‘s cast, Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Dave Bautista and Paul Rudd are all over 50, while Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Benedict Cumberbatch, Anthony Mackie, Chadwick Boseman and more were at least 40 years old when the conclusion to the Infinity Saga was playing in theaters. Of course, that’s hardly retirement age, but any major property needs to keep the new faces coming in to avoid going stagnant.

Downey Jr. recently admitted his hopes that Tom Holland won’t still be playing Spider-Man when he’s 37, but that’s now been countered by insider Daniel Richtman, who claims that the actor wants to be suiting up in spandex and being thrown around a wire rig against a green screen well into his adult years. In fact, according to Richtman, Holland wants to be in the role until he’s 50.

Of course, the actor is a lifelong fan of the character who may well have jokingly said he’d love to still be Spider-Man when he’s reached half a century in age, but that’s hardly an indication of what’s to come. The 24 year-old’s contract to play Peter Parker expires once he finishes up the promotional tour for December’s No Way Home, after which he’s planning to take a break from the acting game altogether.

He did admit that he’s happy to stick around for as long as Marvel wants him, but it would be pretty safe at this stage to say he’s not going to be Spider-Man in 2047.