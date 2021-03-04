Tom Holland Reportedly Wants In On The Jumanji Franchise

Tom Holland is set to take a break from acting following the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home in December, with the young star capitalizing on the fact that his contract to play the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s web-slinging superhero is expiring. Obviously, though, he’s going to return in the not too distant future, and is happy to portray Peter Parker for as long as he’s wanted, just not until he’s 37 if offscreen mentor Robert Downey Jr. has anything to say about it.

He might not be actively chasing any roles for the next little while, but Holland still has a big twelve months ahead of him. The Russo brothers’ Cherry may not be the awards contender it was initially touted as given the underwhelming reviews, and troubled YA blockbuster Chaos Walking is poised to die out pretty quick at the box office when it finally releases tomorrow, but there’s still No Way Home and next year’s Uncharted to look forward to.

The 24 year-old revealed a few months back that he’d love to work with Dwayne Johnson one day as well, something that was reciprocated by the action icon, and we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us an Alien TV show was in development at Hulu long before it was officially confirmed – that the Jumanji franchise may be the project that brings them together.

According to our intel, the actor is very interested in boarding the franchise and whenever the next film locks down an official start date for production, Holland could end up signing on. Nothing is set in stone just yet, of course, but it wouldn’t be difficult to imagine him as either a human character or in-game avatar in a Jumanji movie, while Uncharted could provide a solid test run for his action adventure chops in the meantime.