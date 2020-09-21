Tom Holland’s New Movie Has Been Dominating Netflix All Week

Tom Holland‘s new movie The Devil All The Time has been a huge hit thus far with critics and fans alike. The flick has been dominating Netflix all week long, too, ever since debuting on September 16th, consistently ranking in the top ten most-watched films list on the streaming service. And currently, it’s sitting right at the top of the global chart while it places third on the US-only one.

This caps off a nice month for the Spider-Man: Far From Home actor, whose movie The Impossible also found its way onto the aforementioned list a few days ago. Once viewers caught a glimpse of the 24-year-old’s acting abilities, they apparently couldn’t get enough and it’s not an exaggeration to say Holland is one of the most popular talents on Netflix right now.

The Devil All The Time spotlights a lot of high-profile actors, including (but not limited to) Robert Pattinson, Bill Skarsgård, Riley Keough, Jason Clarke, Sebastian Stan and more. Even with all of these extremely well-respected names dazzling in the pic, though, folks on social media can’t stop talking about Holland’s jaw-dropping portrayal of the embattled protagonist.

The storyline centers around a man named Arvin Russell, who lives in a rural Ohio town where many sinister characters are looking to prey on both him and his family. In order to keep the evil forces at bay, the young man takes extraordinary measures that lead to chaos and bloodshed.

EW Debuts First Look At Tom Holland And Robert Pattinson In The Devil All The Time 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Holland himself has said that the role “was a huge step” for him. Though fans are mostly used to seeing the star swing around and crack jokes as Peter Parker, this dramatic turn certainly opened many eyes to the British actor’s versatility onscreen. In fact, it now isn’t hard to imagine him in the Oscar conversation for The Devil All The Time.

Tell us, though, do you think all of the praise for Tom Holland is warranted, or were you disappointed with his performance? Sound off in the comments below and let us know what you think!