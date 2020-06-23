Netflix Is Losing A Ton Of Great Movies And TV Shows Next Week

As the streaming wars continue to heat up and get more competitive, a lot of studios must be regretting their decision to hand over the rights to a lot of their biggest movies and TV shows, which puts them at a significant disadvantage in trying to gain a foothold in the battle for subscribers.

Disney Plus is doing just fine given the vast amount of brands they have as part of their ever-expanding portfolio, which has only increased exponentially following their takeover of Fox, while Netflix are relying more heavily on their in-house content than ever as they let the rights to more and more pre-existing stories revert back to their original owners.

The world’s most popular streaming service may be continuing to add new titles at a steady rate each month, but there’s a whole lot of great movies and TV shows leaving Netflix in a couple of weeks, and it shouldn’t come as a surprise that many of them are Warner Bros. properties, given that the recently-launched HBO Max is also looking to build up an extensive library of its own.

Admittedly, there are more than a few projects that not a lot of people are going to miss a great deal, but for Netflix customers that have little interest in signing up for HBO Max, the impending losses of The Matrix trilogy and Inception among others will be a blow nonetheless, and you can check out the full list of what’s departing down below.

21

The Amityville Horror

The Andy Griffith Show

Badalte Rishton Ki Dalsstaan

Blow

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas

Brooklyn’s Finest

Center Stage

Chasing Amy

Cheers

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

Chloe

Click

Cloverfield

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

The Duchess

El Barco

Elizabeth

Elizabeth: The Golden Age

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Ghost Rider

Happyish

Here Alone

Inception

Instructions Not Included

The Invention of Lying

Julie & Julia

Kate & Leopold

Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi

Kiss the Girls

The Last Samurai

Limitless

Little Monsters

Mansfield Park

The Mask of Zorro

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

Minority Report

Momo Salon

Operational Proposal

Patriot Games

Philadelphia

The Polar Express

Race to Witch Mountain

Razia Sultan

The Ring

Satrangi

Scary Movie

Sliver

Stuart Little

Tremors

Tremors 2: Aftershocks

Tremors 3: Back to Perfection

Tremors 4: The Legend Begins

Tremors 5: Bloodline

What Lies Beneath

Yes Man

Netflix seem to be doing alright on the original content front right now, with viewers more than happy to check out the company’s originals regardless of how controversial or flat-out terrible they turn out to be. And with a virtually unassailable market share of over 183 million subscribers and counting, it seems unlikely that the money men will be losing much sleep over losing all five entries in the Tremors franchise.