Toy Story Fans Can’t Get Over That Buzz Has Hair In Lightyear
If you’ve watched the trailer for Disney Pixar’s Lightyear a few times already this morning, you’re not alone. The first look at the 2022 film is stunningly done, exciting, and in addition to an adorable (but head-spinning) cat, we heard Chris Evans voice Buzz Lightyear for the first time.
Disney also shared the first poster for the film, and fans just can’t get enough. We’re excited to see the man behind the heroic action figure, the story behind the toy that Woody and the gang were so alarmed by initially but grew to love.
One thing fans took notice of immediately is that Buzz Lightyear has hair in the trailer. Why is that such a noticeable trait? Well, if you’re a Toy Story fan, you know that our favorite action figure has the cap on, and fans have always assumed he’s bald underneath.
So the topic of conversation on Twitter after the trailer is certainly an interesting one.
Some fans just don’t quite know how to work around the news.
So does the action figure have hair, too? Did he lose his hair from stressful space fights? What is underneath that cap?!
This user says the news will make your day extra wonderful.
Need to name your downward spiral today? Just use Lightyear having hair.
Some fans love the hair, while others are a little weirded out.
Don’t worry; this fan will figure it out and report back in two business days.
How did you feel about seeing Buzz Lightyear with hair? Are you as excited as we are about the Lightyear trailer? Let’s talk about it!