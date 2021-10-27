Toy Story Fans Can’t Get Over That Buzz Has Hair In Lightyear

If you’ve watched the trailer for Disney Pixar’s Lightyear a few times already this morning, you’re not alone. The first look at the 2022 film is stunningly done, exciting, and in addition to an adorable (but head-spinning) cat, we heard Chris Evans voice Buzz Lightyear for the first time.

Disney also shared the first poster for the film, and fans just can’t get enough. We’re excited to see the man behind the heroic action figure, the story behind the toy that Woody and the gang were so alarmed by initially but grew to love.

One thing fans took notice of immediately is that Buzz Lightyear has hair in the trailer. Why is that such a noticeable trait? Well, if you’re a Toy Story fan, you know that our favorite action figure has the cap on, and fans have always assumed he’s bald underneath.

So the topic of conversation on Twitter after the trailer is certainly an interesting one.

Buzz Lightyear has hair and I don’t know how to feel. pic.twitter.com/jbmzwiQKvI — James Viscardi (@JimViscardi) October 27, 2021

Some fans just don’t quite know how to work around the news.

The weirdest thing about the new Buzz Lightyear trailer is learning he has a FULL head of hair under that cap thingy — Anny Perdomo (@anny_perdomo) October 27, 2021

So does the action figure have hair, too? Did he lose his hair from stressful space fights? What is underneath that cap?!

i present buzz lightyear's hair to make your day extra wonderful 🚀 pic.twitter.com/jJXAeOywax — ً (@09tro) October 27, 2021

This user says the news will make your day extra wonderful.

finding out Buzz Lightyear has had hair this whole time is the root of today's downward spiral… he kinda cute tho #Lightyear https://t.co/iBgPZtbbDh — Olivia Christiansen (@ochristiansen28) October 27, 2021

Need to name your downward spiral today? Just use Lightyear having hair.

Buzz Lightyear with hair is weird AF pic.twitter.com/A5UOIli6lv — Rohde's Roadies (@RohdesRoadies) October 27, 2021

Some fans love the hair, while others are a little weirded out.

Logging off now to figure out why Buzz Lightyear has hair. Be back in 2 business days. pic.twitter.com/S8Vbae2KDF — Jason Okan (@thejasonokan) October 27, 2021

Don’t worry; this fan will figure it out and report back in two business days.

How did you feel about seeing Buzz Lightyear with hair? Are you as excited as we are about the Lightyear trailer? Let’s talk about it!