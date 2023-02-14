‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ star ironically had to contend with deadly animals during shooting

From treading the boards to trekking through the jungle, Hamilton actor Anthony Ramos is in a whole new world as he takes over as the human lead of the Transformers franchise. The actor will be picking up where Shia LaBeouf, Mark Wahlberg, and Hailee Steinfeld left off as he becomes the latest human to get caught up in the robotic warfare, but in real life, it wasn’t alien robots he had to be on the lookout for.

In the next installment in the franchise, Rise of the Beasts, we are introduced to a new subspecies of the Transformers. This subspecies contains three factions the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons. Unlike the characters we have come to know from past movies, these robots in disguise will be able to incorporate organic matter into their body, and take on a much more animalistic appearance.

Filming took place in a number of locations, but the film is predominantly set in New York and Peru. It was in this latter location that it would seem Ramos had to be on high alert. The actor spoke to Entertainment Tonight about what it is like to step into such a huge franchise, and what the risks were with shooting on location.

“Going to Machu Picchu, we were at Cusco and we went to the Amazon right on the outskirts of the jungle. It was crazy. It was wild. It was a lot of deadly animals and just things to look out for.”

It is a massive departure from the more or less beast-free stages he has performed on (that is if you don’t count theatre rats) and requires a very different approach, with Ramos explaining, “It’s amazing. It’s different. It’s a lot of green screen, a lot of action, and not a live audience, but it’s fun, man.”

You can check out Ramos in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts when it hits the big screen on June 9.