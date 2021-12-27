Twitter ready to throw hands as #RecastTChalla trends again
Unless Ryan Coogler and Marvel Studios have a serious surprise in store, we’d feel pretty confident in saying the role of T’Challa won’t be recast as part of the upcoming sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In fact, it’s unlikely to happen at all based on comments made by various folks with close ties to the production.
However, that hasn’t stopped fans from growing increasingly supportive of the idea, which is tied to their growing dissatisfaction at having Letitia Wright inherit the titular mantle by the time the credits roll on the follow up to the MCU’s highest-rated installment, top-grossing solo movie, and only Best Picture nominee.
As you can see from a smattering of reactions below, virtual hands are ready to be thrown as both sides of the divide offer their thoughts on whether or not Boseman’s iconic character should be reprised with another actor under the costume.
Suffice to say, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever isn’t going to feature a CGI Boseman, or even hint towards a potential recasting. Shuri is almost certainly taking the throne in more ways than one, but that doesn’t mean we’re not going to be very curious to see what the reaction is when the film arrives in November 2022, with the fanbase already finding their emotions split right down the middle.