Twitter ready to throw hands as #RecastTChalla trends again

Unless Ryan Coogler and Marvel Studios have a serious surprise in store, we’d feel pretty confident in saying the role of T’Challa won’t be recast as part of the upcoming sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In fact, it’s unlikely to happen at all based on comments made by various folks with close ties to the production.

However, that hasn’t stopped fans from growing increasingly supportive of the idea, which is tied to their growing dissatisfaction at having Letitia Wright inherit the titular mantle by the time the credits roll on the follow up to the MCU’s highest-rated installment, top-grossing solo movie, and only Best Picture nominee.

As you can see from a smattering of reactions below, virtual hands are ready to be thrown as both sides of the divide offer their thoughts on whether or not Boseman’s iconic character should be reprised with another actor under the costume.

T'Challa wasn't Chadwick Boseman's best role or best performance. It was simply his most visible & got him the recognition he already deserved. Recognition that other underappreciated black actors in Hollywood need. T'Challa living on means Chad's name lives on. #RecastTchalla pic.twitter.com/A80tnmMfRY — T'Challa: The Black Panther facts (@Ekie0) December 27, 2021

Marvel just needs to cast Y’lan Noel as King T’Challa Aka Black Panther #RecastTchalla #savelukecage pic.twitter.com/5GmOPH7YaZ — Victor Coleman (@VictorColeman57) December 24, 2021

Context: the MCU version of this character died during Avengers Age of Ultron. In this post he remarks on how excited WE ALL were to see a multiverse recast of Quicksilver. When we say #recasttchalla we are saying we'd support a swap like this instead of killing him off https://t.co/aR9eGX8adM — hewhorunsfades (@hewhorunfades) December 27, 2021

The Legacy of T'Challa as the Black Panther shouldn't end with Chadwick, it should start with him. Continue what he started. #SaveTChalla#RecastTChalla pic.twitter.com/KW6UDWYVOv — Winsome 🌻 (@itswinsomegrace) December 27, 2021

TChalla vs Dr. Doom,

Tchalla and Storm relationship,

Tchalla linking up with Fantastic Four, & Tchalla vs Namor. These are stories that we will never see if the character Tchalla is killed off, we would have to settle for a handicap world of Wakanda. #RecastTchalla #SaveTChalla pic.twitter.com/ENKSxd5dQd — Planet 🌍 Khan (@xMAJINKHANx) December 27, 2021

Last year, @MarvelStudios said they would not recast the role of T'Challa. No recast = being canceled.🤷🏿‍♂️#RecastTChalla was started to honor @chadwickboseman by allowing his work to continue. We want to #SaveTChalla for all the young kids who looked up to the character & actor. pic.twitter.com/mE3kjY1oWW — E-Man's Movie Reviews – #RecastTChalla (@EmansReviews) December 27, 2021

Which one of these actors' legacies were ruined after their role was recast? 🤔



Can you name an actor who's legacy has been tarnished because their character was recast?👀#RecastTChalla #SaveTChalla pic.twitter.com/xiPYXhm8KU — E-Man's Movie Reviews – #RecastTChalla (@EmansReviews) December 27, 2021

They threw out and reworked the original script for Rise of Skywalker bc they refused to recast Leia for episode 9, and the results were more disrespectful than any recasting could have been. Let’s carry on Chadwick’s legacy, not bury it away #SaveTChalla #RecastTchalla pic.twitter.com/G6YxQijw7B — LoseYourself (@LoseYourselfPod) December 27, 2021

Interesting, culturally (for the black community) T’Challa (not a random Black Panther) means even more than Spider-Man. Chadwick Boseman understood his characterization of T’Challa meant an extensive great deal to his community. #RecastTChalla #SaveTChalla https://t.co/ZxKSjABGYd — #RecastTChalla (@iCORNELIUST) December 27, 2021

Suffice to say, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever isn’t going to feature a CGI Boseman, or even hint towards a potential recasting. Shuri is almost certainly taking the throne in more ways than one, but that doesn’t mean we’re not going to be very curious to see what the reaction is when the film arrives in November 2022, with the fanbase already finding their emotions split right down the middle.