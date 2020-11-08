An Unexpected Ryan Reynolds Movie Has Been Dominating Netflix All Week

We all love Ryan Reynolds, but he has made the odd dud in his time. Most infamously of all is 2011’s Green Lantern, his first outing as the lead of a major superhero movie that should have launched DC’s Emerald Knights to cinematic success but unfortunately fell flat on its face. The film has become a source of ridicule ever since – not least from Reynolds himself – but nonetheless, Netflix users have been lapping up Green Lantern this week.

The comic book flick has remained in the streamer’s Top 10 most-watched films list for several days now and this Sunday, it’s sitting at #9 on the chart. In one way, it’s surprising that Green Lantern is doing so well on the platform when it’s so well known for being a colossal failure, but in another way, it’s kind of taken on a life of its own in recent years, ever since Reynolds has had a lot of fun at its expense on social media and in the Deadpool movies. Folks who haven’t caught it before might want to know what all the fuss is about and whether it’s really all that bad.

Alternatively, it’s still our only bit of Green Lantern in live-action to date, so no matter how lacking it is, it’s the one piece of media that fans can watch if they want to dive into the world of the Lantern Corps. Thankfully, this will change soon, as HBO Max is working on a big budget TV series focusing on Alan Scott, Jessica Cruz, Simon Baz and more. Hal Jordan and John Stewart are not believed to be featured at this time, though. That’s likely because Warner Bros. is still trying to get their Green Lantern Corps reboot off the ground.

So, if you’ve got a taste to give Green Lantern another go, or you’ve never seen it and want to give it the benefit of the doubt, head on over to Netflix now. Remember, there’s a chance Ryan Reynolds could be making a return to the role very soon.