An unexpected canonical romance leaves ‘Star Wars’ supporters with more questions than answers

If anything has ever been featured in a Star Wars story, odds are there is an elaborate expanded history of it somewhere. This has been done for Han Solo’s pants, and, now, word of a lop-sided pair dating is sending fans of the franchise to very baffling territory.

As of this story’s filing, the above post on the official subreddit for the franchise is burning up with more than 200 comments. The above image comes from the Star Wars: Smuggler’s Guide official reference book published in 2018 and on the page, the character whom Obi-Wan Kenobi visits for help in Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones at his 1950s-like diner says that, during his time with Kanata, four-armed massages were his “specialty” and he still keeps her old love letters in his possession years later. Some in the comments say this makes sense as a cook with four arms for rubbing would be a draw, while another loathes it a lot.

Elsewhere in the discourse, fans of the direction Disney has taken the franchise since acquiring it say they don’t hate the idea of “strings that bind to create the rope” with respect to how stories in the series are now being told. Someone else says given their backgrounds as shady information brokers who talk to people from all walks of life, it is logical they would have connected at some point and, for a different commenter, this should open the door for a retconning of why the entire franchise even began.

At one point, there was going to be a television show about a young Palpatine who got his heart broken by a gangster woman, so it definitely could happen down the line. For now though, all fans can do is wait for what is next. More movies are planned and one will take place after Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Though it has to evade the cancellation fate other projects got first, it does have some stuff going for it with Daisy Ridley returning to play Rey, interest from producers and a release as late as 2027.