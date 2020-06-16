Following the surprising box office success of Venom and the renegotiation of their character-sharing agreement with Marvel Studios over the use of Spider-Man, it appears as though the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters, or SPUoMC if you prefer terrible abbreviations, is now one of the studio’s biggest priorities.

That isn’t exactly surprising news given that Far From Home, Homecoming and Venom are three of Sony’s seven highest-grossing movies ever, and the fact that Michael Keaton’s Vulture popped up in the first trailer for Morbius indicates that the two comic book franchises could be set to cross over a lot more than we initially thought.

Even though both movies have been delayed, Morbius is still set to arrive three months before Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and will no doubt offer up some hints about the planned direction for the interconnected superhero franchise. There’s already been plenty of speculation that Tom Holland’s Peter Parker with show up in the symbiotic sequel, but we’ve now heard that the web-slinger isn’t the only cameo planned for Andy Serkis’ follow-up.

According to our intel – which comes from the same sources that told us Percy Jackson was being rebooted as a streaming series, and that Diana will get her Golden Eagle armor in Wonder Woman 1984, both of which were correct – Spider-Man and Morbius are reportedly set for cameo appearances in Venom 2, but there’s also a third name rumored to appear that would seem to indicate that the Sinister Six are definitely on the horizon.

Michael Mando’s Mac Gargan appeared in Spider-Man: Homecoming, and even though he wasn’t involved in the sequel, fans were hoping that the actor might end up playing his costumed alter-ego Scorpion in a future installment. Having already been established as part of Vulture’s crew, it makes sense for him to follow Keaton’s lead and reappear in the Sony-verse and we’re told that he’ll show up in Venom: Let There Be Carnage as well, adding another name into the mix to stake their claim for a place on the SPUoMC’s Sinister Six roster.