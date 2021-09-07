Venom: Let There Be Carnage Writer Teases New Story Details

Kelly Marcel and Tom Hardy have been friends for two decades, and the latter even has a tattoo paying tribute to her. They first met in a London pub when they were at the beginning of their careers trying to get a foot in the industry door, and now they find themselves collaborating on blockbuster superhero sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

Marcel co-wrote the first installment with Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg, but she’s sharing the screenplay credit with Hardy this time around, while both of them have ascended to the producorial side of the team as well. Having known each other for so long and developed a shorthand, it’s reasonable to expect Let There Be Carnage to have a much more cohesive narrative, with 2018’s Venom often devolving into by-the-numbers storytelling for the comic book genre.

The Saving Mr. Banks and Fifty Shades of Grey scribe has offered up some new Let There Be Carnage story details, revealing that the main thrust of the plot will continue to see Eddie Brock and his symbiote forced to co-exist, although it sounds like they could end up pushing each other away the longer they remain stuck together.

“Eddie and Venom have been living together, sharing one body, for a while now. They know each other inside and out, literally. And like any close-quarter living situation, their ticks and foibles are starting to wear a little thin on each other. They have been forced together through circumstance and this movie asks the question of whether there is a will to save the relationship or go their separate ways. Are they just cohorts through happenstance or do they actually belong together?”

New Venom: Let There Be Carnage Poster Teases The Battle Of The Symbiotes 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The first trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage gave off some odd couple comedy vibes, something nobody can say they were expecting. That means more internal and external conflict is virtually a guarantee from start to finish, and we can’t wait to see Hardy acting opposite himself again, as he showcases both Eddie’s turmoil and the insatiably hungry alien parasite that dwells within.