Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness‘ latest trailer arrived just yesterday, but eagle-eyed fans have already scoured it to see who they could spot. Those with more knowledge of comics believe they caught symbiote god Knull, and now a ‘Venom’ writer – the comic that Knull debuted in – is actively teasing the idea.

Comic writer Donny Cates led a series featuring Eddie Brock and his alien companion in the pages of Marvel’s comics from 2018-21. Here, he co-created Knull, the main villain of King In Black, and that’s exactly who some fans think they see at the 2:05 mark of the trailer.

Cates took to Twitter yesterday to respond to the theory, and left fans in the dark with his words, before stirring up some feathers.

Or maybe…it is??



I dont know. Hey it’s good to be back! Love you all! Let’s talk about fun stuff! What have y’all been up to? What’s new in comic book land!? https://t.co/me3eFHKwzP — DONNY CATES (@Doncates) February 14, 2022

In response, one user said Cates would not get to decide if his character ultimately featured in the movie whatsoever.

ratio you don't get to decide — Ridd (@FindingRidd) February 14, 2022

Cates then noted he would know if it was Knull before the commenter joked the movie would end up having Mephisto in it as an answer to the endless speculation about his presence in WandaVision, Loki and other films.

nah i have inside info, the movie will have mephisto — Ridd (@FindingRidd) February 14, 2022

Nothing is official yet, so we’ll have to wait until Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness arrives in theaters on May 6 to find out for sure.