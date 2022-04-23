Vin Diesel and Justin Lin say ‘Fast X’ is ‘the beginning of an epic ending’

Vin Diesel and Justin Lin have hyped 'Fast X' as "the beginning of an epic ending", which is exactly what fans want to hear.

Obviously, nobody involved in a long-running and hugely successful franchise is going to come out and hype the latest installment as being in the top three or four, but the recently-rebranded Fast X is facing huge pressure to suitably set the series up for its grand finale in the eleventh entry.

Production is now officially underway on the penultimate chapter in The Fast Saga, with several familiar faces being confirmed to join newcomers Jason Momoa, Brie Larson, and Daniela Melchior. There’s still no sign of John Cena, Helen Mirren, Kurt Russell, or Jason Statham as of yet, but even though the quartet haven’t been announced by Universal or Vin Diesel, that doesn’t mean they won’t be involved.

The longtime Dominic Toretto is famed for sharing updates and details with his fans on Instagram, though, with the star and producer’s latest post finding him in a celebratory mood with director Justin Lin after completing the first week of principal photography.

Lin said it “feels like the beginning of an epic ending”, which is the least fans are expecting. After 21 years, nine feature films, several shorts, a spinoff, and a video game or two, the finish line is in sight for Fast & Furious, or at least the iteration spearheaded by Diesel.

More offshoots are almost guaranteed to keep the brand alive, but the steward of the insane action extravaganza will be going out of his way to ensure the family goes out on the highest of highs when Fast X comes to theaters next year.