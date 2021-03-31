Vin Diesel Reportedly Wants A Fast & Furious Spinoff For Dom

Just because The Fast Saga is ending after Justin Lin helms the tenth and eleventh installments in the main timeline doesn’t mean the Fast & Furious franchise itself is set to draw to a close, not when there’s so much money still on the table.

After all, with almost $5.9 billion in box office takings so far, it’s Universal’s most lucrative property and one of their most consistent earners alongside Jurassic Park and the extended Despicable Me universe, with Hobbs & Shaw managing to haul in over $750 million globally despite the lack of figurehead Vin Diesel, although A-list action stars Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham in the title roles surely helped.

There’s any number of potential spinoffs that could happen once the story of Dominic Toretto and his crew reaches an end, and we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Han would return for F9 and allowed us to reveal the identity of John Cena’s character long before either was confirmed – that Vin Diesel wants a solo outing for Dom to be one of them.

While the tank top enthusiast is the leading man and driving force of the entire series, he’s never overshadowed the ensemble to any significant degree, which is a rarity when you’re talking about a multi-billion dollar property in an ego-driven business. According to our intel, there’s no word yet on whether it’ll be a star vehicle for Diesel or a prequel following a young Dom, but either one is a realistic possibility.

Flashbacks will clearly be a part of the upcoming ninth installment, after it was announced ten year-old Vincent Sinclair would play Dom as a youngster. He also happens to be Vin Diesel’s kid, so maybe he plans on keeping it all in the family, which is incredibly fitting given Fast & Furious‘ recurring motif.