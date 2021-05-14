Vin Diesel Reportedly Wants Ryan Reynolds In More Fast & Furious Movies

Justin Lin recently confirmed that the upcoming ninth entry in the Fast & Furious franchise will kick off one final trilogy that’ll draw the main storyline which began way back in Rob Cohen’s 2001 original to a close, but it’s going to be far from the end of the sprawling mythology.

Dominic Toretto and his crew might see the finish line in sight, but as one of the most popular and lucrative franchises in modern Hollywood, there’s no chance the property is going to ride off into the sunset. Hobbs & Shaw hauling in over $750 million at the box office proved that the series can thrive without being tied directly to the adventures of Vin Diesel and the rest of the legacy players, while that female-driven spinoff is still very much on the table.

On that note, we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who initially told us he’d be appearing in Hobbs & Shaw alongside Kevin Hart long before it was confirmed – that Diesel wants Ryan Reynolds to make his presence felt in the extended Fast & Furious universe in a much bigger way, which would reportedly include appearances in multiple films outside of the Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham spinoffs.

Of course, there’s a huge difference between wanting Ryan Reynolds in your movie and actually getting him, especially when you consider that the actor’s jam-packed schedule that currently sees him booked solid right up until at least 2024 might not leave much room for anything aside from cameos, but it’s becoming increasingly clear that Fast & Furious will be continuing in various other forms long after the eleventh chapter eventually arrives, so there’s no doubt plenty of scope and opportunity to rope in the prolific Deadpool star for something much more substantial than a guest spot.