Voice Cast Announced For New Catwoman Anime Film
Watch out DC fans, there’s a new Catwoman movie on the way drawn in a distinct anime style. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Catwoman: Hunted will be the next animated film to be produced by Warner Bros. Animation and DC and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment.
Hunted will have Elizabeth Gillies as Catwoman and begins with her trying to steal a priceless jewel. The heist gets her on the radar of Batwoman played by Stephanie Beatriz of Brooklyn 99 fame as well as a massive syndicate of famous DC villains.
Stephanie Beatriz Wants To Play Batwoman, And Here's How She Could Look
1 of 2
-
-
MORE FROM THE WEB
Click to zoom
Other stars currently announced for the cast include:
- Jonathan Banks as Black Mask
- Steve Blum as Solomon Grundy
- Lauren Cohan as Julia Pennyworth
- Keith David as Tobias Whale
- Zehra Fazal as Talia al Ghul & Nosferata
- Jonathan Frakes as King Faraday & Boss Moxie
- Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Barbara Minerva/Cheetah
- Kelly Hu as Cheshire
- Andrew Kishino as Mr. Yakuza & Domino 6
- Eric Lopez as Domino 1
- Jacqueline Obradors as La Dama
- Ron Yuan as Doctor Tzin.
Catwoman Hunted is set to release in early 2022.
Source: The Hollywood Reporter