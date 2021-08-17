Voice Cast Announced For New Catwoman Anime Film

Watch out DC fans, there’s a new Catwoman movie on the way drawn in a distinct anime style. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Catwoman: Hunted will be the next animated film to be produced by Warner Bros. Animation and DC and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment.

Hunted will have Elizabeth Gillies as Catwoman and begins with her trying to steal a priceless jewel. The heist gets her on the radar of Batwoman played by Stephanie Beatriz of Brooklyn 99 fame as well as a massive syndicate of famous DC villains.

Other stars currently announced for the cast include:

Jonathan Banks as Black Mask

Steve Blum as Solomon Grundy

Lauren Cohan as Julia Pennyworth

Keith David as Tobias Whale

Zehra Fazal as Talia al Ghul & Nosferata

Jonathan Frakes as King Faraday & Boss Moxie

Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Barbara Minerva/Cheetah

Kelly Hu as Cheshire

Andrew Kishino as Mr. Yakuza & Domino 6

Eric Lopez as Domino 1

Jacqueline Obradors as La Dama

Ron Yuan as Doctor Tzin.

Catwoman Hunted is set to release in early 2022.