Wanda Will Reportedly Use Her Powers To Bring [SPOILERS] Back To Life

In the build-up to the release of Captain Marvel, Kevin Feige was frequently talking up Carol Danvers as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most powerful superhero, but more recently his opinion on the matter has shifted towards one of the franchise’s more established names that looks set to play a pivotal role throughout Phase Four and beyond.

Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch may have been a part of the MCU since Avengers: Age of Ultron and gone on to become a key member of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, but the character has never been utilized in much more than a supporting capacity. That’s all set to change in the near future though, thanks to a co-headlining role in Disney Plus’ WandaVision and second billing behind the Sorcerer Supreme in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

We’re about to see Wanda’s reality-bending abilities reach their full potential, and given her close ties to the X-Men, it would appear that she’s being set up as one of the most important aspects of the MCU as the long-running series goes all-in on the multiverse concept. If creating a whole new existence for herself, the recently-deceased Vision and their children in WandaVision isn’t enough though, we’ve now heard that her powers will become so strong that she might eventually be able to resurrect the dead.

According to our intel – which comes from the same sources that told us Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk and Percy Jackson shows are all coming to Disney Plus, which was correct – Marvel are toying with the idea of Wanda becoming so powerful at one point that she’ll end up changing reality and bringing her brother Quicksilver back to life. Apparently, we’ll soon see the character from another timeline in Doctor Strange 2, but after that (it’s unclear exactly when), Wanda will bring the main timeline version back to life permanently.

Of course, Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s Pietro may have met his demise during Age of Ultron, but there’s every chance he signed a multi-picture contract and would be obligated to return if this is the direction Marvel plan on taking. And it certainly seems like this is where they’re heading at the moment.

After all, if the studio are intent on expanding the scale and scope of Scarlet Witch‘s powers, possibly with one eye on her becoming a villain in the future, then establishing that death isn’t an obstacle she can’t overcome is definitely one way of going about it.