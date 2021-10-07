Watch: Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Gets An Exciting New Trailer

At a panel at New York Comic Con today, Toei Animation showed off a brand new teaser trailer for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. The world premiere showcased completed portions of the film, which is in the final stages of production. Catch the new characters, evil schemes, and grandpa Piccolo in the full trailer above.

Production for Super Hero remains on course for a 2022 Japanese release date, according to series executive producer Akia Iyoku and Toei Animation producer Norihiro Hayashida. The Dragon Ball team, speaking from Japan, was unable to provide details on a US release, but emphasized that they would like to see the films released as close together as possible. On stage in New York were Super voice actors Ian Sinclair (Whiis) and Monica Rial (Bulma), who shared that they had not yet begun dubbing on the project.

Super Hero features a new art style rendered in 3D that animates more conventional manga elements of Toriyama’s drawings. Iyoku explained that they wanted the style to be fashionable, cool, and beautiful, which is evident in everything from speeding cars to Earth-shattering fights.

Several new character designs from mangaka Akira Toriyama were also showcased. Check out the updated designs of Korin, Bulma, and Dende below:

Along with the updated designs, we learned a bit about characters old and new. Fan-favorite Piccolo has a ”much more active role” in Super Hero, according to the character’s Japanese voice actor, Toshiba Furukawa. The Namekian takes center stage with Goku in the film’s new promo image, flanked by the newly named characters Gamma 1 and Gamma 2.

Are the new characters heroes or villains? Perhaps associates of the Red Ribbon Army? Iyoku and Hayashida would not say. They did share that Super Hero follows the events of the previous movie Broly but takes place before the Super Tenkaichi Budokai, and left fans with the promise that unexpected characters will play an important role in the final film.