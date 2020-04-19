Watch: Dwayne Johnson Makes His DCEU Debut In Black Adam Fan Trailer

There’s not a single in-development film or TV show out there that hasn’t been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Or so it seems.

In just a few short months, the virus has grounded flights, seen major events cancelled and forced most of the world into lockdown. So, it’s not too surprising to see one project after another get hit with a delay, and the standalone Black Adam movie is no different.

The DCEU pic, which still has Dwayne Johnson set to star – yes, even after all these years and years of false hope and non-starts – was originally set to begin filming in the coming weeks. But now, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, production has been pushed back well into the summer.

And so, the wait to see The Rock suit up continues. But thankfully, we’ve got a new fan trailer this week from the talented StryderHD which gives us a taste of what it might look like when it happens. And you can catch it up above.

Dwayne Johnson Looks Like A Real Life Superhero In New Black Adam Training Photo

Though a bit shaky in parts, this is still another impressive effort from the YouTuber that at least gives us some sort of idea of how Dwayne Johnson will look in his DCEU debut. But it’s still safe to say that fans are beyond eager to get something official. Even just a still of him in costume would send folks wild.

After all, we’ve been waiting a long, long, long time to see this happen and Black Adam has been in the works for what seems like an eternity. But rest assured folks, it is coming, and The Rock is still attached. All we need to do now is just pray the coronavirus dies down a bit and they can get cameras rolling before the year’s out. Fingers crossed.