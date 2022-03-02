Watch: ‘Fullmetal Alchemist’ live-action sequels get an action-packed trailer

The trailer for the two sequels to 2017’s live-action Fullmetal Alchemist has arrived, with Warner Bros. Japan debuting the footage and announcing local release dates.

Ryosuke Yamada and Dean Fujioka reprise their respective roles as Edward and Alphonse Eric, with the trailer showcasing the onscreen siblings fighting against the nefarious Scar. In addition, there’s also first looks at debuting fan favorites like Fuhrer King Bradley, Ling Yao, Lan Fan, Oliver Mira Armstrong, and the brothers’ father Von Hoenheim.

The two-part epic begins rolling out on May 20 when Vengeance of Scar arrives, before the story is brought to a close the following month on June 24, with the release of The Last Transmutation, which combine to form two-part spectacular Fullmetal Alchemist: Final Chapter.

No international release dates have been announced as of yet, but the first installment streamed internationally as a Netflix exclusive, so there’s every chance Vengeance of Scar and The Last Transmutation will end up debuting on a major platform overseas.

Fullmetal Alchemist is a manga series that was first published in 2001, and has sold over 80 million copies worldwide. An anime adaptation was then released in 2003, with another launching in 2009, following the story from the original manga, and it remains as popular as ever after celebrating its 20th anniversary last year.