Watch: Ghost In The Shell Is Coming To IMAX With 4K Remaster

Fans of the legendary 1995 anime movie Ghost in the Shell are getting a new treat. The original animated film has been remastered in 4K on IMAX and will release in theaters on Sept. 17, with a home release to follow in October.

New audiences will be able to watch this animated classic in new remastered splendor with enhanced visual details, brightness, and sound. So far, 35 IMAX theaters in Japan will show the remastered film, with U.S. theaters to be announced soon.

Director Mamoro Oshii was quoted by ComicBook as saying: “Fortunately, this film has been reborn in a new form with each technological advancement. I’m glad that you can see it in the theater now in this day and age. Please enjoy!”

Catch the trailer above, showing off all the clear, crisp new visuals fans can look forward to this fall.

Based on the manga of the same name by Masamune Shirow, Ghost in the Shell takes place in the year 2029. It follows cybernetic government agent Major Motoko Kusanagi of the Internal Bureau of Investigations, hot on the trail of “The Puppet Master,” a mysterious and threatening computer virus capable of infiltrating human hosts and altering their memories.

The original film has spawned various sequels and spinoffs, including Ghost in the Shell 2: Innocence and the controversial 2017 live-action remake starring Scarlett Johannsson in the lead role.