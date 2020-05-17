Watch: Hugh Jackman Returns In Incredible Logan 2 Fan Trailer

Billy Crammer is at it again. The master fan trailer creator from YouTube who’s given us everything from Captain America 4 to Batman fighting Iron Man has released his latest creation and it’s a trailer for Logan 2.

Logan, besides being a now iconic movie within the superhero genre, was Hugh Jackman’s swan song as Wolverine. But what if the story continued? That’s what this new video asks and as you can see above, it’s really a tribute to Jackman more than anything else. The Australian actor who was an unknown at the time he was cast as the X-Men character would go on to play the role numerous times over a 17-year span.

But Logan was the perfect ending for the hero, showing a man beaten down by years of war and violence. The trailer suggests a resurrection for him and reiterates his need for family and inclusion into the X-Men world. It’s actually a bit jarring watching punishing scenes from Logan with such uplifting music, but hey, it works.

As you may’ve heard, Jackman reportedly passed on the chance to be the MCU’s Wolverine, but apparently he’s open to a cameo in a future MCU movie. Of course, it’s hard to imagine anyone else in the role, but now that Disney owns Fox and the X-Men property, it’s only a matter of time before someone new dawns the claws and cigar.

And as for Logan in particular, as much as everyone would love to see Jackman in a potential Logan 2, you can’t really do any better than the first film. It was the R-rated Wolverine movie everyone had been clamoring to see for years and it’s a minor miracle how well it did considering the rating and tone.

Tell us, though, is this new fan trailer rekindling your desire to see a sequel to Logan? Or is it simply a well-made tribute to Jackman’s performance? Sound off in the comments below.