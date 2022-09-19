Watch: ‘NOPE’ BTS clip is all about screams and buckets of blood
Nope director Jordan Peele is breaking down some of the unambiguous horror elements from his film that many consider leaning more toward sci-fi thriller than some of his past projects.
But in case you weren’t entirely convinced that Nope is indeed a horror film, the movie features one scene in which a farmhouse is showered with gallons and gallons of blood. Not only that, but the people the alien creature consumes in the film die a slow death, with their collective screaming being the UFO-shaped entity’s calling card.
“Perhaps what’s most terrifying about the way our UFO abducts is that when you’re inside, it’s not an instant death. You’re in there for a while. And it’s not a good place to be,” Peele explained in a new behind-the-scenes clip.
Though there certainly is a lot of computer-generated imagery that went into making Nope, the shower of blood from the creature known as Jean Jacket’s digestive process was surprisingly done in-camera, as the new clip highlights. A lot of red dye went into a lot of gallons of water, which was subsequently processed through a practical rig that is used to simulate a rainstorm.
With Nope, Peele has delivered another crowd-pleasing piece of cinematic suspense after writing and directing the excellent Get Out in 2017 and its great follow-up, 2019’s Us. We frankly can’t wait to see what’s in store for Peele’s next project, which might even be a sequel to Nope, if his recent hint-dropping has been any indication.
In fact, there may be more to Nope than what we got in theaters. Fans have put together that a character appeared in the movie’s trailer, Michael Busch’s Nobody, who did not make it into the final cut of the film. In a recent interview, Peele did not rule out the possibility for an extended cut of Nope to get released at some point, though he said such a version of the film is far from a sure thing.
Nope is playing at a theater near you or available to rent right now on digital platforms, such as Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV Plus.