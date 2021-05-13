Watch: The F-Bombs Fly In New Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard Trailer

2017’s The Hitman’s Bodyguard combined the powers of Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson to deliver an entertaining action-comedy and now – four years later – the duo are back for The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, which sees Salma Hayek get a bigger chunk of the action this time, too. A month after the first trailer for the sequel arrived, Reynolds has debuted a new red band promo for the movie, which teases another winning blend of R-rated violence, strong language and hilarity.

“I never know if we’re filming or if this stuff just happens when you hang out with [Samuel L. Jackson] and [Salma Hayek],” the actor joked in his caption to the promo, which he shared on Twitter this morning.

Years after the events of the first film, Reynolds’ Michael Bryce is on a sabbatical from his job when his life becomes intertwined with the Kincaids once again as Sonia (Hayek) recruits him to help her stop an assassination attempt on her husband Darius (Jackson). Complications arise, though, due to Bryce’s sabbatical meaning he’s not licensed to use any firearms, forcing him to get creative as he fights to protect the Kincaids and save the day.

Gary Oldman played the villain in the last movie and this time that role is filled by Antonio Banderas. Frank Grillo, Richard E. Grant and Morgan Freeman are also in the cast. Say what you like about these pics, but they definitely offer up more A-list actors for your buck than most.

2021 is a busy year for all three of this film’s leads. Ryan Reynolds has two other projects coming out over the next few months – Netflix’s Red Notice and the video game-themed Free Guy – and Salma Hayek stars in Marvel’s Eternals and Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci, both arriving in November. Samuel L. Jackson, meanwhile, can be seen in Spiral: From The Book of Saw later this week.

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard is scheduled to hit theaters next month, on June 16th.