Watch: Spider-Man Star Tom Holland Shows Off His Boxing Skills

If you want to be a convincing action hero, then you’ve got to work hard at it. On the surface, Tom Holland looks like a regular dude, but the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man is absolutely shredded. A former dancer and gymnast, the actor is no stranger to putting in the hours, but even then it comes as a surprise to discover that he’s no slouch in the boxing ring.

Having shot long-gestating video game adaptation Uncharted and superhero sequel Spider-Man: No Way Home pretty much back-to-back, Holland needed to be at the top of his game physically for the whole of last year, especially when the pandemic created so much uncertainty around shooting schedules and production holdups.

As you can see in the video below, the 25 year-old put those lightning quick reflexes to the test during a training session, and his fans will be hugely impressed with his skills inside the ropes.

Tom Holland Shows Off Ripped Physique In New Spider-Man: No Way Home Set Pic 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Peter Parker isn’t really a ‘punch the bad guys in the face’ sort of crimefighter, preferring to web up his enemies from a distance and use his agility to save the day instead. Uncharted‘s Nathan Drake might be another story, though, after Holland admitted he’d gone all-out to convince as a rugged man of action, a far cry from what audiences have become used to seeing from the permanently enthusiastic and always affable star.