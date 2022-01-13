Watch: ‘The Godfather’ 50th anniversary trailer

The Godfather is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a limited theatrical release, of which Paramount Pictures has just released a new trailer.

The theatrical run of The Godfather 50th Anniversary will be coming late next month, then hitting 4K Ultra HD and Digital in late March.

The Academy Award-winning film is considered one of the best movies ever made and is the definitive mafia movie for many. Based on a bestselling novel by Mario Puzo, the film became a blockbuster success.

It stars Marlon Brando in an Academy Award-winning role that helped breathe new life into the legendary actor’s career. Brando plays the patriarch to the Corleone family, and the film follows the Sicilian clan’s rise and near fall from power in the U.S. The movie, which was nominated for ten Academy Awards and won three, including Best Picture, also features career-making performances from Al Pacino, James Caan, Talia Shire, Diane Keaton, and Robert Duvall.

The theatrical run of The Godfather 50th Anniversary on Feb. 25 will come exclusively to Dolby Cinema at AMC Theatres in the U.S., as well as at international theaters worldwide, according to The Film Stage.

With the first-ever 4K Ultra HD release on March 22, all three films are getting a new restoration under director Francis Ford Coppola’s direction. The box set will also include Coppola’s re-edited definitive version of the third installment in the trilogy, re-dubbed THE GODFATHER, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone, which originally came out in 2020 to celebrate that film’s 30th anniversary.

The restorations, which took over three years to complete, involved pouring over 300 cartons of film to select the best resolution of each frame, with 4,000 hours spent repairing film stains and other corrections and more than 1,000 hours spent on color correction. The box set will also include legacy commentaries by Coppola.

