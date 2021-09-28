Watch: Tom Hardy Argues With Himself In Venom: Let There Be Carnage Promo

Director Andy Serkis and star Tom Hardy have variously described Venom: Let There Be Carnage as a love story, a buddy movie and an odd couple comedy, albeit with the notable caveat that one of them is a mild-mannered reporter and the other is an intergalactic parasite with a rampant desire to eat people’s heads.

Suffice to say, the sequel to Ruben Fleischer’s opening installment is poised to double down on the weirdness and insanity, especially with Woody Harrelson and his wig looking to chow down on as much scenery as possible as villain Cletus Kasady, who boasts a symbiotic alter ego of his own.

Yesterday was designated Venom Day by Sony, and it coincided with the studio revealing several new clips from this Friday’s major new release, including a promo narrated by Serkis that finds the filmmaker reflecting on the joys of watching Tom Hardy act opposite himself to bring his dual performance to life.

It must have been even stranger to see unfold on set when the actor didn’t have anything to react to, but you can’t fault his dedication to the role. Fans are expecting big things from Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and that includes a heavily-guarded credits scene that’s poised to break the internet, so it’s a source of relief that there’s only three more days left to wait.