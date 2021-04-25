Watch: New Fast & Furious 9 Trailer Brings Us More Rocket Car Footage

Mortal Kombat punching its way to the top of the box office with an opening weekend of $22 million has further reinforced Warner Bros.’ credentials as the kings of pandemic-era cinema. Not only is it the sixth of the studio’s movies to debut at number one since the Coronavirus took hold following in the footsteps of Tenet, Wonder Woman 1984, The Little Things, Tom & Jerry and Godzilla vs. Kong, but the streak is virtually guaranteed to continue when The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It debuts on June 4th.

However, Universal are set to get back into the game in a huge way with a little film called Fast & Furious 9. The next chapter in the blockbuster franchise arrives on June 25th, and to celebrate the occasion, each prior entry in the series with the exception of spinoff Hobbs & Shaw is coming back to theaters every Friday between now and then, with tickets costing absolutely nothing.

Not only that, but a brand new promo – seen up above – puts Vin Diesel back in the driver’s seat, with the action hero’s signature gravely tones letting everyone know how important going to the movies has been to people all over the world for a century. There’s some brand new footage from F9 on display, too, including a fresh look at a rocket-powered automobile that would be ridiculous in any other property, but is par for the course from The Fast Saga these days.

Having been delayed for fourteen months, fans are champing at the bit to get reacquainted with Dominic Toretto and the gang, so the Fast Friday events should be packing houses across the country until Fast & Furious opens exactly two months from today.