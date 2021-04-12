WB Reportedly Wants To Introduce More Flashes In Case They Need To Get Rid Of Ezra Miller

It feels like a lifetime ago that a video showing Ezra Miller choking out a female fan went viral, but it was only last year. There were plenty of reports circulating at the time that the altercation could have serious consequences for the actor’s standing in the industry and reputation, but the whole thing has long since blown over.

Indeed, while there was talk that he may end up getting dropped from both Fantastic Beasts 3 and The Flash for his transgression, that clearly hasn’t been the case. Not only is the third Wizarding World prequel in the can, but he filmed additional footage as the Scarlet Speedster for the epilogue of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, while Barry Allen’s solo debut is set to kick off production imminently to hit a November 2022 release date.

Despite weathering the storm, though, insider Daniel Richtman reports that the studio wants introduce alternate versions of the Flash in case they still need to get rid of the 28 year-old. Of course, if there was going to be any significant pushback to his last incident, they’d have booted him out of the role a long time ago, with Johnny Depp’s dismissal from Fantastic Beasts 3 making it clear that WB aren’t against the idea of firing a major star from a big part in a marquee property in the wake of negative publicity.

Miller has never publicly addressed the situation, something Richtman also claimed is set to be rectified in the near future, but The Flash is still poised to be Barry Allen’s big moment in the sun, so it would be a strange creative choice for the powers that be to consider sidelining him just when the project has finally managed to claw its way out of development hell.