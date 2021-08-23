We Finally Know When Free Guy Is Getting A Digital Release

Thanks to the dual release strategies that the likes of Disney and Warner Bros. have been employing this year, we’ve gotten used to the latest big movies dropping simultaneously in theaters and on streaming. That didn’t happen with Free Guy, however, so those either unable or unwilling to see it on the big screen have had to wait patiently for news on when it would arrive on digital.

Now, we finally know when to expect it. The Ryan Reynolds action-comedy is hitting VOD before the end of next month.

20th Century Studios has announced today that Free Guy will be releasing on digital in late September, with its physical release then following a couple of weeks later in mid-October. It’s currently unclear exactly which extras will be available with each release, but the full list of bonus features—including deleted scenes, outtakes and behind-the-scenes featurettes—can be found below:

Deleted and Extended Scenes Guy and Buddy Hit the Beach Hot Nuts Gets Blown NPC Rally (Extended)

Gag Reel

Dude vs. Guy – Join Ryan Reynolds, director Shawn Levy and the creative and stunt teams as they reveal the innovative process of creating “Free Guy”’s ultimate showdown between Guy and the wildly amped-up, spray-tanned, frosted-tipped version of himself known as Dude.

– Join Ryan Reynolds, director Shawn Levy and the creative and stunt teams as they reveal the innovative process of creating “Free Guy”’s ultimate showdown between Guy and the wildly amped-up, spray-tanned, frosted-tipped version of himself known as Dude. Creating Molotovgirl – Jodie Comer transforms from a brilliant programmer to her fierce avatar in “Free Guy.” Watch as the award-winning action star and filmmakers deconstruct the conceptualization, evolution and execution of bringing Molotovgirl to life.

– Jodie Comer transforms from a brilliant programmer to her fierce avatar in “Free Guy.” Watch as the award-winning action star and filmmakers deconstruct the conceptualization, evolution and execution of bringing Molotovgirl to life. It’s Taika’s World – “ Free Guy”’s outrageous action may exist in a virtual world, but Taika Waititi makes the real world just as crazy with the over-the-top Antwan. See him at work in this entertaining showcase of a genuinely talented and hilarious performer.

Free Guy”’s outrageous action may exist in a virtual world, but Taika Waititi makes the real world just as crazy with the over-the-top Antwan. See him at work in this entertaining showcase of a genuinely talented and hilarious performer. Welcome to Free City – Delve into the reality-skewing universe that is Free City, as revealed by director Shawn Levy, the cast, and its inventive creative teams. Find out how they transformed a real metropolis into a virtual playground where anything is possible.

Free Guy stars Reynolds as Guy, a cheery bankteller whose life is turned upside down when he encounters the Molotov Girl AKA Millie (Jodie Comer). Millie informs him that he’s really an NPC in an open-world video game which is about to be shut down by its self-absorbed publisher Antoine (Taika Waititi), causing him to throw out the rulebook and decide to try being a hero. Joe Keery, Lil Rey Howery, andUtkarsh Ambudkar also feature, along with a ton of A-listers in surprising cameos. Stranger Things‘ Shawn Levy directs.

Reynolds has already confirmed that a sequel is in the works, thanks to the flick’s strong critical reception and impressive first-day box office gross. A third film may also be in early development. For the time being, you can still catch Free Guy in theaters now before it debuts across all the major digital platforms on Sept. 28, followed by its 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD release on Oct. 12.