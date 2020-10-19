First Texas Chainsaw Massacre Reboot Poster Teases Leatherface’s Return

The new go-around on The Texas Chainsaw Massacre has had a rough time of it this year, with Legendary Pictures’ production experiencing some abrupt behind-the-scenes changes. A few months ago, original directors Ryan and Andy Tohill were replaced by David Blue Garcia, with shooting having to be restarted. However, things do now appear to be moving forward, and today we received an official website for the movie, as well as some poster art.

When visiting https://texaschainsaw.com/, you get to experience a few creepy sound effects and what seems to be Leatherface’s mask as artwork, aka “the face of madness.” After clicking through to the page, you can then enter your email address to get a code for a Calling Card applicable to Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare. This promotion ties into Leatherface popping up alongside Saw icon Jigsaw’s puppet Billy in tomorrow’s “The Haunting of Verdansk” chapter for these games.

In terms of the new Texas Chainsaw picture, it seems to be a semi-sequel to Tobe Hooper’s 1974 classic, and will likely still feature a 60-year-old version of Leatherface. The plot involves a pair of sisters from San Francisco traveling to Texas for a business trip, and presumably then encountering the Sawyer family. Unless plans have significantly changed since the Tohills left, this upcoming entry in the series promises extreme content, too, with the producers hoping to launch a new franchise around Leatherface.

The cast features the likes of Elsie Fisher, Sarah Yarkin, Jacob Latimore and Moe Dunford, in what will probably be a return to the stripped-down horror of the 1970s story. Given the recent success of 2018’s Halloween in disregarding much of the sequels to tell a direct follow-up to the first instalment in the property, we’d expect that Legendary have similar ambitions for refreshing The Texas Chainsaw Massacre for a new decade.