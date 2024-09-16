What other movies and TV shows has ‘Uglies’ star Brianne Tju been in?

The film adaptation of Uglies might not be receiving the same love as its source material, but that doesn’t mean the actors didn’t deliver. Brianne Tju, for example, is one of the standout characters in the film, proving once again that sometimes, an actor’s talent isn’t always enough to save a movie.

Tju stars as Shay, one of the “Uglies” who vows not to become one of the “Pretties.” As a rising star in the industry, you may be wondering where you’ve come across Tju (and the other actors) before. The actress has been on a smooth incline, and has starred in many notable TV shows over the years, starting from way back when she was a little girl. Between her Disney Channel and Nickelodeon days, to starring in one of Netflix’s most anticipated movies of 2024, it’s safe to bet that Brianne Tju is headed for the top (is it too early to ask for her kick-ass acting to debut in the MCU?)

Brianne Tju’s early success and TV roles

Brianne Tju has been hard at work in the industry for almost two decades now. The former child actor got her start on Disney Channel, starring in the That’s so Raven spin-off, Cory in the House. For the next few years, she appeared in multiple shows targeted at tweens and teens, including: Make It or Break It, So Random, See Dad Run, Liv and Maddie, and The Thundermans. So for the first half of the 2010s, you probably caught a glimpse of Brianne Tju’s acting in these shows.

By the late 2010s, Tju began scoring larger roles in television. She was one of the main characters in Hulu’s short-lived supernatural thriller, Light as a Feather. Her character, Alex Portnoy, particularly received favorable reviews, and she earned two Daytime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress, and Outstanding Principal Performance in a Digital Daytime Drama Series respectively. She also starred in I Know What You Did Last Summer and High School, two series adapted from books.

A film star on the rise

The spotlight on Tju’s film career was highlighted by her work in thrillers and horrors, effectively boosting her case as a rising scream queen. In 2019, she starred as Alexa in the survival horror film, 47 Meters Down: Uncaged, her first leading role in a movie. Uncaged was a moderate success, grossing $47 million on a $12 million budget. In 2022, she led an ensemble cast in the horror film, Unhuman. While the movie received mixed reviews, Tju continued to shine amidst the blood and gore. She also had a supporting role in Gone in the Night, the Winona Ryder-led thriller.

Tju’s performance in the 2022 comedy-drama Three Months, was widely lauded. The heartwarming movie, which featured Troye Sivan’s character Caleb on a journey of self-love and discovery, was nominated for the Critics’ Choice Award for Best Movie Made for Television and the GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Film – Streaming or TV.

While Brianne Tju’s career is still on a steady rise, she has had guest roles in many popular series, including Grey’s Anatomy, Famous in Love, A.P. Bio, 9-1-1, iZombie, and more, so there’s a number of times you’ve probably caught her on screen.

