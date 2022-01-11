Where can I stream ‘Mean Girls?’

Over the years, there have been a handful of teen movies that have risen above the rest to achieve true icon status, and at the very top of the pile is Mean Girls. With a fetch screenplay from Tina Fey that is still quoted to this day, the film stars Lindsay Lohan alongside the killer trio of Rachel McAdams, Lacey Chabert, and Amanda Seyfried.

If you were a teen in the early 2000s, then you most likely already have this classic memorized, but if you’re looking to watch it all over again or even introduce it to a new generation of viewers, there are thankfully multiple ways to check it out from home.

Here are all of the places where you can stream or purchase Mean Girls right now.

Where can I watch Mean Girls?

Right now, the only place where you can stream Mean Girls is on Paramount Plus. If you’ve got a subscription, you can watch the film on loop to your heart’s content, otherwise you’ll have to proceed with a free trial and cancel within seven days before your credit card gets charged.

If Paramount Plus isn’t available in your region, then you’ll have to seek other means to watch Mean Girls. There are a handful of different options available to you whether you’re looking to rent or buy the film. Your options to purchase or rent Mean Girls include iTunes, VUDU, Amazon, Google Play, and YouTube.

Outside of the U.S., Mean Girls is also available on Paramount Plus and might even be available to stream on other services like Netflix. Make sure to check out the subscriptions you have in your region before resorting to renting or buying the film from the services listed above (even though buying would make all the sense in the world given that it’s a film you’ll likely be watching again in the future).