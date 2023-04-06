Who is Bruna Marquezine and what character is she playing in DC’s ‘Blue Beetle?’

Award-winning actress Bruna Marquezine is set to wow global audiences in the hot new DC film, Blue Beetle.

The film is set to star Xolo Maridueña (of Cobra Kai fame) as the third Blue Beetle – Jaime Reyes. Bruna will play Jenny Kord, the love interest for Maridueña’s main character. Little is known about plot details so far, but it appears Jenny will play a major role in Jamie’s origin story. She is the sister of the man who owns the ultra-high-tech company Kord Industries, so likely has access to ancient alien artifacts like the Scarab, a mysterious object which can infuse someone with superhuman strength and agility.

In real life, 27-year-old Bruna is an award-winning Brazilian actress with a large social media following. She began her career as a child actress and has built up a long list of credits in Brazilian movies and television shows. Few of these have achieved global appeal, but Bruna is now set to win a host of fans worldwide.

She told her Instagram followers that the fact she is in a production this huge “hasn’t hit me yet,” and that she was incredibly proud to be “a Brazilian in a DC superhero movie.” She went on to thank DC fans for trusting her enough to give life to Jenny.

Bruna is currently single but has previously dated Brazilian football superstar Neymar. The pair had an on-again/off-again relationship for five years but eventually split in 2018. She has been active in politics in her home country, being critical of Brazil’s right-wing ex-president, Bolsonaro, and throwing her support behind the Worker’s Party.