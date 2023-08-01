Who is Connor Esterson and which movies did he star in before ‘Spy Kids: Armageddon?’

Based on his social media posts, he is a kid with a lot of creativity!

Now that Robert Rodriguez is rebooting one of the franchises that ingrained him in the broadest demographic of pop culture, it’s time to break down who Connor Esterson is from the upcoming Spy Kids: Armageddon.

Esterson is the child co-star who, alongside Everly Carganilla, is the titular kid that boasts more espionage skills than James Bond himself. Essentially, Esterson and Carganilla are taking up the child protagonist roles previously held by Daryl Sabara and Alexa PenaVega in the original Spy Kids film, respectively. And in the spy parent roles previously held by Antonio Banderas and Carla Gugino, we have Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ Zachary Levi and Jane the Virgin’s Gina Rodriguez in Armageddon, respectively.

In terms of previous TV and movies, Esterson is credited in three roles for the following projects: 2020’s Attaway General (series), 2022’s Nerdy Teen Stops Home Break In (short), and last year’s Chad (series), according to IMDb.

In addition to these official movie and TV credits, Esterson is highly involved on social media. In fact, Esterson’s website showcases a number of music videos and homemade movies and series that can be found on his YouTube channel and other social media sites.

Esterson’s Instagram page, which clarifies in its description is run by his parents, confirms he is both an “actor” and “musical artist.” On the social media site, Esterson can be seen engaging in typical kid activities, such as eating ice cream, trying out the latest TikTok dance craze, and playing in fountains. You can tell from his website’s bio that Esterson has clear aspirations in a lot of creative endeavors, including being an all-around social media influencer:

“Hi, I’m Connor Esterson. Follow Me as my imagination becomes reality. Get ready for some action-packed adventures as me, and my friends face wild challenges. Surprise guests join us along the way. Even my little brother and Ruffles add all to the madness. Look out each week for new videos, contests and total fun. And don’t forget, subscribe so you don’t miss a thing. Thanks for stopping by!”

You can catch Esterson and the entire Spy Kids: Armageddon cast when the film hits Netflix on September 22, 2023.