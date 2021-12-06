Production has already wrapped on Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, giving director Peyton Reed and his team plenty of time to fine-tune the next teeny tiny adventure ahead of a July 2023 release.

So far, only two three additions have been announced to be joining franchise veterans Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer, but they’re pretty big ones. Jonathan Majors will debut as Kang the Conqueror after variant He Who Remains was killed off in Loki while Kathryn Newton replaces Emma Fuhrmann as Cassie Lang, which increases the Young Avengers speculation. Bill Murray is also set to make his MCU debut.

Why Is Modok's Head So Big? 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

A new report from The Direct now offers that MODOK will additionally make his live-action bow in Quantumania, but we’ll have to sift through a number of rumors to get to where we are. The outlet claims that Jim Carrey is not playing the part despite other sources claiming he was, but it won’t be Patton Oswalt flitting over from Hulu either seeing as he was very recently seen as Pip the Troll in Eternals.

It’s common knowledge that Paul Rudd wrote an early draft of the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania script that featured MODOK before Jeff Loveness came aboard, so maybe the floating head in a chair survived the drafting process. Of course, this hasn’t been confirmed by Marvel as of yet, so don’t get your hopes up.